Thornton police: Break‑in suspect crashes truck, shot dead; 1 person detained

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are investigating a homicide after an alleged 34‑year‑old vehicle break-in suspect was found shot near a crashed truck early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 9700 block of Ogden Court around 3 a.m. after a caller reported someone breaking into their vehicle and shots being fired.

Investigators believe the man who was shot tried to flee in a truck, hitting several parked vehicles before stopping. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

It’s not clear from police if the truck the suspect was driving was stolen.

Police said a 23‑year‑old individual was identified at the scene and taken into custody in connection with the incident, though he was later released pending charges as the investigation continues.

Police do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The victim’s identity will be released after confirmation by the Adams County Coroner.