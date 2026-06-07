One dead one arrested after Denver motorcycle crash

DENVER — An early Sunday morning crash involving a motorcycle left one person dead and another in handcuffs, according to the Denver Police Department.

It happened in the area of S. Federal Boulevard and W. Virginia Avenue.

It’s unclear if another vehicle was involved or how the crash occurred.

Police said the passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operation of the bike, Mario Flores Ruiz-Esparza, 25, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, according to police.

It’s not clear from the police whether the motorcycle was stolen.