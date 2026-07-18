One dead after Globeville shooting; no arrests made, per Denver Police

One person is dead after a shooting in Denver's Globeville neighborhood early Saturday, per Denver police.

Police first announced they were investigating the shooting in the area of E. 45th Avenue and N. Sherman Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday, saying a victim had been taken to the hospital.

The victim died at the hospital, according to a 10:22 a.m. post.

No arrests have been made, as of the Saturday morning post, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

No information about the victim's identity was release.

This is a developing story that may be updated.