One arrested, one sought after Jefferson County burglary and dog theft

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person and is searching for a second burglary suspect accused of stealing a dog, which was later recovered.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 in the Applewood area, where deputies interrupted a burglary in progress at a home under construction.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video showed two suspects stealing wiring and causing major damage to the unfinished structure.

When deputies arrived, both suspects fled; however, one was quickly arrested after being found hiding in a nearby garage.

The second suspect remained at large and stayed in the neighborhood overnight. Later, he knocked on a homeowner’s door, claiming to be lost and hungry, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the homeowner helped him, they discovered their dog was missing. However, the stolen dog, Bugsy, was found at a Denver shelter and returned to its owners.

After leaving the home where he allegedly stole Bugsy, the sheriff’s office said surveillance video showed the second suspect burglarize another garage. He also took a bicycle.

Despite several sightings, the second suspect has not yet been located.

If you recognize the remaining at-large suspect, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 303-271-5612 or at jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.