Officer terminated following domestic violence arrest in Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. — A Windsor police officer was terminated on Wednesday after his January arrest and the conclusion of an internal investigation.

On Jan. 25, Timothy Seabra was arrested by Johnstown police on suspicion of second-degree burglary, false imprisonment, harassment, and domestic violence.

Details of that arrest have not been released.

The Windsor Police Department opened an internal investigation into Seabra shortly after they were informed of the arrest, the department said in a news release.

That investigation concluded Wednesday with Seabra’s termination for violating several department policies, including criminal or disgraceful conduct, according to Windsor police.

Seabra was hired in the fall of 2022 and assigned to the Uniformed Patrol Division throughout his tenure at the Windsor Police Department.

“Law enforcement is a profession that carries significant responsibility, and we hold every member of this department accountable to the highest standards on and off duty,” Chief of Police Stephen M. Garrison said in the release.