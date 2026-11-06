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Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lakewood Thursday night

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LAKEWOOD, Co — People are being asked to avoid the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard following an officer-involved shooting.

The Lakewood Police Department has not released much information at the time of this article's publication, and it is unclear whether the suspect or any officers are injured.

The shooting took place west of Sloan Lake along Colfax Avenue.

Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn is working to learn more information. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

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