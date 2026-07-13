Off-duty Jefferson County deputy on administrative leave after being charged with DUI, officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Stahl was found by fellow deputies passed out inside his car in the parking lot outside of his apartment located near the intersection of S. Depew Street and S. Frontage Road on Sunday at around 7:45 a.m., according to a news release.

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The Colorado State Patrol was then called to take over the investigation.

Deputies said Stahl cooperated and was ultimately arrested for DUI, issued a summons and released to a family member.

“We are deeply disappointed by the conduct involving one of our deputies,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Reggie Marinelli in a prepared statement. “No one is above the law, and our employees are expected to uphold the same laws they are sworn to enforce. We will allow both the criminal and administrative processes to proceed thoroughly and fairly, and we will take appropriate action based on their findings.”

Stahl is on paid administrative leave until the CSP investigation and subsequent internal investigation are complete.