Off-duty Aurora police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting woman with disabilities, deputies say

AURORA, Colo. – An off-duty Aurora police officer has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman with disabilities Wednesday night.

Douglas Harroun, 32, was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult, a Class 5 felony, for allegedly punching a 49-year-old woman with disabilities several times in the head and face, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to E. Briarwood Circle near the intersection of S. Chambers Way at around 8:30 p.m. after first responders in Aurora received a 911 call about a fight happening near the area.

Deputies arrested Harroun and the Aurora Police Department has opened an Internal Affairs investigation. The off-duty officer was placed on immediate and indefinite suspension without pay, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

“The alleged actions Wednesday night are inconsistent with the Aurora Police Department’s core values,” said Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo. “We want to thank our partners at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office’s for responding and taking the lead on the investigation.”

Harroun, who was hired in 2020, was involved in a non-fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve and was on paid administration leave following that shooting, police said. The woman injured in the alleged assault was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.

Harroun’s bond is set at $25,000, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.