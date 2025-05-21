Non-custodial mother arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault of day care center employee in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A non-custodial mother accused of allegedly kidnapping her child from a day care in Douglas County after reportedly assaulting one of its employees was arrested last week thanks to the help of quick-thinking people in the community, deputies with the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the day care center, located in the 9200 block of Ridgeline Blvd., on May 15 shortly after noon. At the scene, and thanks to the “swift and decisive actions of our day shift patrol deputies and the vigilant efforts of community members,” the child was safely recovered.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jamara Williams, of Johnstown, allegedly forcibly removed the child from the facility without proper legal authority, violating an existing custody order, and is also accused of physically assaulting an employee of the day care center.

Williams left the facility in a black SUV with temporary tags and was last seen by witnesses driving eastbound on Highlands Ranch Parkway. Deputies found the vehicle at Highlands Ranch Parkway and Broadway and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

Williams was then taken into custody without incident.