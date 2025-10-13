No injuries after alleged shooting spree in Clear Creek County; suspect arrested

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of a man who they said went on a shooting spree last week. No one was injured.

Justin Sanders, 34, was arrested Thursday in Clear Creek County after allegedly firing shots in two separate incidents.

The first occurred around 3 p.m. at the Western Inn Mobile Home Park, located in the 2600 block of CR 308, where deputies said bullets were fired into a residential unit with two people inside—neither was injured.

Following that first call, deputies issued a shelter-in-place order as they searched for the suspect, later locating the 34-year-old at Georgetown Lodge, where Sanders reportedly fired from a balcony at a person below, who was also unharmed.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident outside Georgetown Lodge, where an associate of Sanders was briefly detained but was released when it was determined he was not involved in either shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

A motive for the alleged shootings was not divulged.

Sanders remains in custody on $250,000 bail, pending charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, prohibited use of a weapon, and possessing and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.