Nikola Jokic’s brother gets probation for punching fan in the face during Nuggets playoff game last year

DENVER — The brother of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić pleaded guilty to punching a fan in the face during a Nuggets’ playoff game last year, and was sentenced to probation for the crime Friday.

Strahinja Jokić pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, which occurred at the end of Game 2 of the Nuggets’ series with the Los Angeles Lakers back in April 2024.

The incident went viral on TikTok at the time.

Denver police said the fan had “obvious cuts and bruising” around his left eye when they got in touch with him three days after the altercation on April 25. The fan told officers he was “dazed” by the punch and was diagnosed with a concussion shortly thereafter, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.



Video claims to show Nikola Jokic's brother punching fan in the face after Nuggets-Lakers Game 2

The clip shared on social media does not show what led to the physical outburst, and the victim would later tell police it was “unprovoked,” according to the affidavit.

Judge Kerri Lombardi sentenced the older Jokić to one year of probation.

It’s not the first time Strahinja has faced legal trouble in Colorado.

He was arrested for assault and false imprisonment back in 2019 following an incident with a woman at a Denver apartment. He pleaded guilty and received probation in that case, according to court records.