Nevada man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking 15-year-old Littleton girl he met on social media

RENO, Nev. — A man in Nevada was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for trafficking and sexually assaulting a Littleton girl earlier this year, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Court records show Tyler Monson communicated with the Littleton victim from Dec. 31, 2024, to Jan. 2, 2025, via Snapchat and told her he was 16 years old and that he lived in Colorado.

The two exchanged nude photos, and Monson sent the Littleton girl $2,000 via Venmo before they agreed to meet in person, according to prosecutors.

Monson then traveled from Nevada to Colorado, where he sexually assaulted the girl “multiple times,” according to the news release.

Details as to when he was arrested in connection with the assault were not immediately available, but prosecutors said Monson pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

As part of his sentence, Monson will also have to serve an additional 10 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, with assistance provided by the Winnemucca Police Department, the release states.

Prosecutors said the case was brought against Monson as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.