Neighbor shot checking brother’s apartment during robbery in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A neighbor checking on his brother’s apartment unit was shot during a robbery in Thornton early Saturday morning, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The 25-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. The suspect remains at large.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near the 2500 block of E. 104th Avenue.

Police said the apartment resident was not home at the time of the burglary but was alerted to movement outside the unit by a home security camera.

The resident contacted his brother, who lives in the same complex, to check on the apartment.

The victim entered the unit and encountered the suspect, who then shot him and fled the scene with valuables from the apartment, according to police.

Detectives obtained photos of the suspect from the home camera. They believe this to be an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069. Those who wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for a monetary reward can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.