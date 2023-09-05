Watch Now
Naked intruder arrested in Edgewater after alleged assaults

Posted at 4:52 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 18:52:41-04

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A man suspected of breaking into two homes and assaulting homeowners while he was unclothed was arrested in Edgewater Monday.

Stefan Heil, 33, was taken into custody after he was tased by police in an alleyway in the 2200 block of Gray Street Monday afternoon.

Heil allegedly forced his way into two separate homes and fought with the homeowners while naked, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

After his arrest, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police said, “Heil displayed symptomology of being under the influence of a controlled substance.”

The suspect was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of first and second-degree burglary, assault, harassment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer, and public indecency.

