Multiple cybertips lead to 75‑count child exploitation arrest in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police last week arrested a 22‑year‑old man after a large-scale investigation involving 75 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the department announced Tuesday.

Nathan Brown Jr. was arrested Thursday after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation began with multiple cybertips received earlier in the week.

Detectives allege Brown possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Additional details about the case were not provided.

Brown is being held at Weld County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, please promptly contact Greeley Police Detective Joseph Rosengrants at Joseph.Rosengrants@greeleypd.com to assist authorities.