Mountain Vista High School kitchen employee arrested on charges of aggravated incest, sexual assault on child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An employee who worked in the kitchen at Mountain Vista High School has been arrested on charges including aggravated incest and sexual assault on a child, authorities said Friday.

On Wednesday, John Michael Beccia Jr., 35, of Highlands Ranch was arrested on charges of aggravated incest, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and sexual exploitation of a child, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Douglas County Detention Facility.

Beccia's arrest came after deputies received a tip that he may have been in possession of child pornography. During the investigation, deputies and detectives found additional evidence that led to more criminal charges, the sheriff's office said. Specifics about that evidence were not provided.

Beccia had been employed by the Douglas County School District's Nutrition Services since November and served as an assistant kitchen manager at Mountain Vista High School. He is now on administrative leave. The school district is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

As of publishing time, no students have been identified as victims in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details are available.