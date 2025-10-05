Motorcyclists wanted in Boulder County road rage shooting; victim shot, suspects flee

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in connection with a road rage shooting involving three motorcyclists that left one person wounded.

The shooting happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 to 6000 block of Flagstaff Road and later led a police pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said the male victim showed up at a Boulder fire station and told police he had been shot.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office Photo of the motorcycles involved in the shooting.

His condition is not known.

While officers were interviewing the victim at Boulder Fire Rescue Station 2, located at Broadway and Baseline Road, the sheriff’s office said the three suspects on motorcycles drove by the station.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcycles, but the suspects fled eastbound on US 36, leading to a multi-agency pursuit through Superior and Broomfield.

boulder County Sheriff's Office Photo of the three suspects at Panorama Point.

The motorcyclists ultimately evaded law enforcement near Flatirons Mall.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the three motorcycle operators and a vehicle of interest.

Before the shooting, the motorcyclists were observed meeting with the driver of the vehicle of interest at Panorama Point, near the 1000 block of Flagstaff Road.