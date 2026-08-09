Motorcyclist killed in suspected intentional hit-and-run in southwest Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a suspected intentional hit-and-run that has now been classified as a homicide after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Saturday night.

The southwest Denver crash left the female motorcyclist dead. The driver fled the scene, but officers later located the vehicle unoccupied.

Investigators believe the driver of a vehicle intentionally struck the woman's motorcycle, causing the collision. No arrests have been made.

Police have not identified a motive or explained what may have led to the incident.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the U.S. 285 and Sheridan Boulevard interchange, DPD said.

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the driver is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased.

