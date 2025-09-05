Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed after t-boning SUV in east Aurora, police say

Police said two motorcycles were apparently racing each other when the deadly crash occurred
AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed after t-boning an SUV late Wednesday night in east Aurora, police said.

Aurora police officers responded to the 19500 block of East 38th Avenue at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Arriving officers declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Kia Seltos SUV was driving east on E. 38th Ave. when it tried to do a legal U-turn in the 19500 block of the road. Witnesses told police two motorcycles appeared to be racing each other along 38th Ave., when one of them t-boned the Kia, throwing the rider from the bike.

Police said the second motorcycle narrowly missed being involved in the collision. That rider briefly returned to the scene before speeding away.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The motorcyclist killed at the scene will be identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office pending notification to family members.

