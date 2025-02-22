Mother of North Carolina child who died from fentanyl toxicity arrested in Denver

DENVER — The United States Marshals Service arrested a mother in Denver after the death of her child from fentanyl toxicity in Iredell County, North Carolina, police announced Friday in a news release.

Riley Tehy Wormington, 23, was arrested Tuesday near E. 40th and N. Walnut streets on charges of second-degree murder and felony child abuse, among other charges.

The child, who was under the age of 2, died as a result of ingesting a lethal dose of fentanyl on Feb. 13 in Mooresville, North Carolina, according to police.

Following the death and amid the subsequent investigation, police said Wormington moved out of state shortly after giving birth to a second child.

The 23-year-old faces additional charges of felony possession of a Schedule II-controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wormington will be extradited to North Carolina for prosecution.