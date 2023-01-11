Morgan County jail deputy accused of sexually assaulting inmates taken into custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. – A Morgan County jail deputy was taken into custody and is facing charges after allegedly assaulting at least two inmates since November of last year.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Luke Davis, of Sterling, was taken into custody Jan. 9 on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct inside a correctional institution, a Class 5 felony, according to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis is accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate who reported the incident on Nov. 27, 2022. She claimed she had been sexually assaulted in more than one occasion by Davis.

During the course of both a criminal and internal investigation, a second female inmate came forward with similar allegations against the jail deputy, who resigned from his position on Dec. 4, 2022 and “ceased his participation in the internal investigation," the release states.

The Sterling Police Department, acting on warrants issued for Davis’ arrest, took him into custody during a high-risk traffic stop within Sterling city limits.

He is being held in the Logan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.