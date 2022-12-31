More than a dozen Aurora businesses targeted in string of smash-and-grab robberies

DENVER —More than a dozen Aurora businesses have been targeted in a series of smash-and-grab robberies over the past week, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police say the suspects are breaking into the businesses and stealing ATMs and cash registers, causing thousands of dollars in additional property damage.

The Aurora businesses, which have not been named, have been targeted with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the last four days, the department said in a news release Friday.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects involved in the burglaries and are looking for a black Lincoln MKT SUV, which has been connected to the recent string of crimes.

Aurora police

Police are asking anyone who locates the SUV to call 911 immediately. They are warning the public to not approach the vehicle or the suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about the Lincoln MKT or the suspects can also call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6932.

The $5,000 reward is being offered through the Aurora Reward Fund.