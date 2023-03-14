Monday night Denver shooting turns deadly

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a Monday night shooting that turned deadly.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 18700 block of East 65th Avenue near the intersection of Tower Road and East 64th Avenue, police tweeted at 11:23 p.m. Monday.

Police initially reported that the victim, an adult male, sustained an unknown extent of injuries. On Tuesday, Denver police reported the man was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available. Additional details surrounding the investigation have not been released.