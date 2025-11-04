Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milliken woman found guilty of distributing fentanyl, killing Fort Collins resident

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Milliken woman has been found guilty of killing a Fort Collins resident after selling him fentanyl earlier this year.

The investigation into Brittney Mortimer began in February, after Fort Collins Police Services conducted a welfare check on Edward Dzienowski at the request of his family. The man was found dead inside his apartment, and the cause of his death was determined to be fentanyl overdose.

Investigators eventually determined Mortimer had been selling him drugs, including on the day he was killed, according to a news release.

On Friday, Mortimer was found guilty by a jury of her peers of distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) causing death, a class 1 drug felony; two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a class 3 drug felony; and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class 3 drug felony.

“This case represents our fifth successful conviction for Fentanyl Resulting in death prosecution in the 8th Judicial District—one of the highest numbers in the State of Colorado,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin.

Mortimer could face up to 50 years in prison and more than $2 million in fines.

