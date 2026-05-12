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Mexican national convicted of preparing false tax returns in Denver, federal prosecutors say

Prosecutors said Nancy Maldonado Alvarez was convicted on 37 counts of aiding or assisting in the preparation of false tax returns for clients
IRS Tax Adjustments
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
IRS Tax Adjustments
Denver7 News at 5 p.m.
Posted

DENVER — A Mexican national was convicted this week in U.S. District Court of Colorado of preparing false tax returns to claim refunds her clients were not entitled to receive, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Nancy Maldonado Alvarez, 43, was convicted on 37 counts of aiding or assisting in the preparation of false tax returns for clients.

Denver7 News at 5 p.m.

Court documents presented at trial show Alvarez owned and operated a tax preparation business in Denver that she used to prepare false tax returns claiming refunds her clients were not entitled to receive.

Prosecutors said Alvarez carried out her tax fraud scheme by fabricating business losses, often for non-existent businesses. They also said she sought paid sick and family leave credit, which Congress created to aid struggling businesses and others in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, even though many of her clients did not qualify for the credit. Additionally, Alvarez was accused of collecting preparation fees that sometimes exceeded $2,000 per return, often unbeknownst to her clients.

In total, Alvarez caused a loss to the United States exceeding $150,000.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in August, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado spokesperson.

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