Medina Alert issued for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash north of Cheesman Park Wednesday night

DENVER – A Medina Alert was issued for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run vehicle that occurred Wednesday night just north of Denver’s Cheesman Park.

Denver police are looking for a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with Colorado license plate 4438404.

Police said the hit-and-run happened near Franklin Street and Colfax Avenue earlier Wednesday evening.

If anyone has information about the hit-and-run, you are asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.