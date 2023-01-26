Medina Alert issued for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash north of Cheesman Park Wednesday night

DENVER – A Medina Alert was issued for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run vehicle that occurred Wednesday night just north of Denver’s Cheesman Park.
Denver police are looking for a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with Colorado license plate 4438404.
Police said the hit-and-run happened near Franklin Street and Colfax Avenue earlier Wednesday evening.
If anyone has information about the hit-and-run, you are asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
