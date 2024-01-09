Medina Alert issued after Denver hit-and-run

DENVER — Authorities in Denver issued a Medina Alert Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash seriously injured a pedestrian.

Police are looking for a green or tan 2001 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate: BXL-E64.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday at Broadway and Curtis Street.

No other details related to the crash were immediately available.

Anyone who has information on the driver or spots the vehicle is being asked to call 911.

A Medina Alert honors the memory of Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

A taxi driver witnessed the event, followed the driver and gave police the license plate number, leading to the capture and arrest of the suspect.