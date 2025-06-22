‘May I borrow your child?’: Man arrested, suspected of attempted kidnapping at Jefferson County Safeway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried two times to kidnap an 8-year-old girl who was shopping with her grandmother at a Safeway store Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Mikel Wilson was taken into custody shortly after the alleged incident at the Safeway, located at 5025 S. Kipling Parkway.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson, a stranger to both victims, entered the grocery and approached an 8-year-old girl who was shopping with her grandmother in the produce section.

Wilson allegedly then put his hands on the girl’s shoulders and said, “May I borrow your child?” And began to walk her out of the store, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The grandmother yelled at Wilson, and the girl was able to break away from him and run back to her grandmother, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson then left the store but quickly reentered and allegedly tried to retake the girl. But store employees yelled at Wilson, and he left the store, driving away in his vehicle.

The 34-year-old suspect was tracked down to an area near U.S. 285 and Wilson Springs Road and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree kidnapping.