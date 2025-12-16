Masked suspect groping victims at night in Aurora, police warn

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are warning residents about a masked groper who has been targeting victims at night.

Police have reported multiple incidents of unwanted sexual contact near Sable Boulevard and E. 2nd Avenue, primarily between midnight and 1 a.m.

Aurora police said the man approaches the victims, touches them, and then takes off.

No other description was provided.

The only details are that he wears a mask, is between 5’7” and 5’9” tall, and weighs around 160 pounds.

Police are advising residents to take the following precautions:

• Stay aware of your surroundings

• Walk with purpose and confidence

• Avoid distractions like headphones or phones

• Trust your instincts and seek help if something feels off

They also urge victims to report incidents immediately to help investigators identify patterns.