Man wounded in shooting on NB I-25 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Interstate 25 that left one man wounded early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred on the northbound lanes near U.S. 36, according to a 5:36 a.m. X post from the sheriff’s office.

The post stated that the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said deputies located a person or person of interest who may be associated with the shooting but did not provide additional details.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Three lanes and an off-ramp were closed in the area but have since reopened.