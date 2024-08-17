Man wounded in Aurora shooting after altercation on Colfax

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting on E. Colfax Avenue that left one man wounded early Saturday morning.

The victim showed up at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting just before 3 a.m., Aurora police said in a release.

Police said the victim told officers that he was shot after an altercation with someone walking on E. Colfax Avenue.

The victim told police that the suspect drove up alongside him and fired a shot, grazing his abdomen.

Police said they have been unable to develop any suspect information.