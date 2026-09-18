Man with AR-style rifle, suspected of being intoxicated, arrested after firing shots in Westminster: Police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man with an AR-style rifle was arrested in Westminster overnight after firing shots in the air near the city’s RTD station, police said in a news release Friday.

Police responded to a townhome in the area of N. Grove Street near the intersection with Westminster Station after receiving reports of a disturbance. At the scene, police found the man “actively firing shots into the air outside the townhome,” according to a news release.

A Denver7 viewer captured video of the incident in the video below:

Man with AR-style gun in 'possible crisis' arrested by Westminster police

Officers were able to diffuse the situation quickly and the 26-year-old was taken into custody without incident, a spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department.

Several shell casings were found inside the townhome, with several dozen more found outside, according to police. No injuries were reported and officers did not find any significant property damage.

Police said the man — later identified as 26-year-old Brandon Smith — was suspected of being intoxicated and “experiencing a possible crisis.”

After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Adams County Jail on suspicion of reckless endangerment, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Smith appeared in court Friday morning and had his bond set at $1,000 cash/surety.