Man who pulled gun after Burger King worker wouldn't take drugs for payment gets 143 years in prison

DENVER (AP) — A man who was convicted of pointing a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment and later shooting at other people elsewhere the same night has been sentenced to 143 years in prison. Prosecutors announced the sentencing of Eugene Robertson Thursday. They say the drive-thru incident was the beginning of a series of crimes he carried out in the Denver suburb of Aurora on Oct. 17, 2022. No one was wounded. He had faced a maximum sentence of more than 400 years when he was sentenced last week.

