Man who allegedly tried to rob pawn shop in Arapahoe County shot dead, deputies say

Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 19:15:01-04

UNINCORPORATED ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – A man was shot and killed after allegedly trying to rob a pawn shop late Thursday morning in unincorporated Arapahoe County, according to the sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of E. Mississippi Ave., near the intersection with S. Parker Road sometime around 11:17 a.m., deputies said.

Officials responded after receiving a 911 call asking for an ambulance and the police. The caller told dispatch a man who allegedly tried to rob the pawn shop had been shot.

At the scene, arriving deputies found a person deceased.

Investigators and the sheriff’s office CSI unit processed the scene.

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains open and active, deputies said. No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

