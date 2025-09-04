Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man wearing wig suspected of stealing expensive tools in Castle Rock arrested with help of a drone

Castle Rock police said the suspect is facing charges of organized retail theft
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man suspected of stealing expensive tools at a store in Castle Rock was arrested by police thanks to the help of the department’s drone.

Police said officers were alerted to a theft of high-dollar tools over the Labor Day weekend and using the suspect and vehicle descriptions, police made use of their Drones for First Responders unmanned aircraft, which helped locate the suspect at a nearby retail center.

“What could have been a hairy situation ended in an arrest without incident,” a police spokesperson said in a cheeky social media post. “While combing through the stolen merchandise, officers were able to recover nearly $1,500 worth of tools.”

The suspect was booked into the Douglas County Jail – “well, minus the blond wig he was wearing when he committed the theft,” the spokesperson said. The suspect is facing organized retail theft charges, they added.

“Overall, a bad (hair) day for this subject!”

