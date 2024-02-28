Man wanted in Weld County for sex crimes, failure to register as a sex offender

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Weld County want your help to find a man wanted for several sex-related crimes.

Jimmy Hanby, 47, is wanted by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office for sex crimes and for failure to register as a sex offender.

Hanby is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you or someone you know knows his whereabouts, you are asked to submit tips to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 970-304-6565.

