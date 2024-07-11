Man wanted after suspected arson, burglary on Fourth of July in Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who allegedly started a fire and attempted to start a second one during the Fourth of July holiday in Boulder County is at-large, deputies with the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on July 4 along Highway 7, just east of Allenspark, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man ignited one structure and attempted to start a second fire. The blaze spread to the ground and neighboring trees, which posed the risk of a potential fire, deputies said.

Several firefighting agencies, including the Allenspark Fire Protection District, Lyons Fire Protection District, Lefthand Fire Protection District, and Boulder Emergency Squad responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire before it escalated, Boulder County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The suspect was described as white, possibly with a tattoo on his inner right forearm, and was wearing a hat bearing the logo of the band Suicidal Tendencies. Deputies said he appeared to be armed with a revolver and a knife.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

“We are asking the public to use caution and not attempt to contact this person,” deputies said in a news release.

Deputies ask anyone who knows the suspect or who may have information as to his whereabouts, to please contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number: (303) 441-4444 or call 911 if it’s an emergency. Detective Arehart is assigned to the case.

