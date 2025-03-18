Man wanted after exposing himself to children at Aurora pool in late February, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help after a man allegedly exposed himself to children at a city pool late last month.

The suspect – a Latino man with short black hair and a short black beard in his 30’s – reportedly exposed himself to children in a pool at the Central Recreation Center, located at 18150 E. Vassar Place.

The incident was reported to police on Feb. 26.

Investigators said Tuesday attempts to identify the man have been unsuccessful, and were requesting anyone who might have information about the suspect to contact police.

The man is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing glasses and dressed in all black clothing.

Anyone with information should call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.