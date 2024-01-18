Watch Now
Man tried to kidnap girl near Commerce City elementary school Wednesday, police say

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 18, 2024
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are asking for the public’s help after a man attempted to kidnap a young girl near an elementary school Wednesday.

The teen girl was walking from the Second Creek Elementary School area between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Wednesday when she was followed by a man for about three blocks, according to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said she was able to contact her parents, who then called 911 immediately.

Investigators said the girl provided a “very detailed description” of the suspect and the car he was driving, describing him as a bald, Hispanic man in his 30s with a longer dark-colored beard and a snake tattoo on his outer left forearm.

The girl told police at the time of the incident that the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. The car was described as gray/silver in color with tinted windows, some damage to the front fender on the driver’s side near the headlight, and possible taillight damage on the same side.

If you or someone you know is able to help police find the suspect, you are asked to call the Commerce City investigative tip line at 303-289-3626.

