Man, teen arrested in connection with Arvada shooting from late July, police say

Siren 2
ARVADA, Colo. — A man and a teenager suspected in a shooting from late last month have been arrested by police.

The shooting happened at 58th and Pierce St. on July 30. At the scene, police found a man with gunshot injuries who was taken to a hospital where he was expected to survive.

Through the course of the shooting investigation, police learned the suspects were two males – one of them a 16-year-old teen.

Last week, on Aug. 7, 18-year-old Juan Mendoza-Castillo and the 16-year-old, whose identity was not released because he is a juvenile, were arrested by officers with the Arvada Police Department.

Mendoza-Castillo was jailed on second-degree assault and had a cash-only bond of $7,500. The 16-year-old suspect was placed in a juvenile detention center on charges of first-degree assault and attempted first-degree murder. His bond was placed at $25,000.

