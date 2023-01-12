Watch Now
Robber targets 4 Denver-area banks in 2-day spree

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jan 11, 2023
DENVER — Police are looking for a man who robbed four different banks in the Denver area, targeting three of them in less than two hours.

The man, described as a white male in his 20s, hit four banks in Denver, Littleton and Arvada on Monday and Tuesday, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

The four locations and the date and time they were robbed are as follows:

  • 10:35 a.m. Monday | Chase Bank located at 7605 West 88th Avenue in Arvada
  • 10:33 a.m. Tuesday | First Bank located at 8901 East Hampden Avenue in Denver
  • 11:50 a.m. Tuesday | US Bank located at 8441 West Bowles Avenue in Littleton
  • 11:56 a.m. Tuesday | First Bank located at 6701 South Wadsworth Boulevard in Littleton

During the robberies, police said the man approached the teller, made a verbal demand for money while threatening the teller, and then fled the bank.

Police did not say if the suspect took off on foot or if a vehicle is associated with the robberies.

The 20-something white male is between 5’6” to 5’10” tall and has a slender build. He has dark hair, brown eyes, and “stubble” facial hair.

He was wearing black glasses with a thick frame during the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

