Man suspected of Northglenn murder at large, believed to be armed and dangerous, police say

Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a Friday night murder in Northglenn.

Alexei Munive-Rodriguez, 48, is believed to be armed and dangerous and remains at large, Northglenn police said in a Saturday morning release.

"DO NOT APPROACH Munive-Rodriguez. If you see him, call 911 immediately," officials said in the release. "Do not attempt to contact, follow or confront him."

Police say Lincoln County sheriff's deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in an effort to locate him, but a pursuit ensued and he eventually crashed near Lamar and fled on foot, according to police.

Officers had first responded to the 10500 block of Irma Drive around 10 p.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing, and despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead, according to the police.

Munive-Rodriguez was "quickly identified" as the suspect.

The investigation remains active, and Northglenn police are working with multiple other agencies.

This is a developing story that may be updated.