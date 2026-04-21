Man suspected of killing Larimer County cyclist arrested more than 4 years after deadly hit-and-run

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of killing a cyclist in Larimer County has been arrested more than four years after the deadly hit-and-run.

Nicholas Sierra, 30, of Loveland, was arrested over the weekend in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Luis “Darnell” Loma. Loma was riding his bicycle along North Shields Street near the intersection of Casa Lane in Fort Collins on Oct. 7, 2021, when he was struck and left for dead on the road, according to a news release.

Denver7 News at 6 p.m.

Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect was likely driving a gray 2009 or 2010 Toyota RAV4 or a similar style SUV at the time of the crash, but after conducting interviews, following up on community tips and ordering extensive testing on evidence collected at the scene, deputies were unable to produce immediate leads, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators working on the case, however, identified Sierra as a primary suspect in Loma's death by December of 2025, and further investigative work led deputies to present this evidence to a judge, who signed off on a warrant for Sierra's arrest shortly after.

Sierra was arrested Sunday and booked into the Larimer County Jail on two charges: Failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving death and insurance fraud, both felonies.

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“Leaving a crash scene, especially one with injuries, is unacceptable. But leaving a devastated family to grieve without closure for years is absolutely unthinkable,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a prepared statement. “Our investigators never gave up on finding justice for Mr. Loma and his family. While nothing can fully heal the pain of losing this young man, I hope finally having answers brings a small measure of comfort to those who loved him.”

Sierra was given a $5,000 cash-only bond by the Larimer County Court following his arrest.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information about the case or Sierra is encouraged to contact LCSO Investigator Stephen Gates at (970) 498-5169.