Man suspected in deadly Florida shooting arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Florida was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said De Sean Phang, 28, was wanted by the Miramar (FL) Police Department for second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a deadly shooting in early 2023 that left one man dead. A felony arrest warrant was issued for Phang on Jan. 17.

On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) learned that Phang had recently left Florida and was possibly in Colorado. According to the agency, Phang was moving between Colorado Springs and the south Denver metro area, including Englewood and Highlands Ranch.

The U.S. Marshals Office said Phang was traveling in a rental car, which was spotted on Tuesday near C-470 and South Quebec Street before heading south to Colorado Springs. The COVOTF reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office for help.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a CSPD officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but it sped off. The vehicle eventually stopped in the parking lot of the Big R, located at 165 Fontaine Boulevard in Colorado Springs. The U.S. Marshals Service said the occupants of the vehicle, including Phang, got out and tried to run away but were "quickly apprehended."

Phang was booked in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the Florida warrant and is currently awaiting extradition.