Man, subject of extensive federal investigation, sentenced to 20 years for turning victims into sex slaves

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An Adams County man who lured young women who would eventually become his sex slaves was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

William Tidwell, 52, who was sentenced on multiple felony charges including human trafficking for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of a child, and sexual assault, was the subject of an extensive investigation at both the local and federal level, according to prosecutors.

Officials from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said investigators uncovered that Tidwell “manipulated and coerced vulnerable individuals into exploitative situations through psychological abuse, threats, and physical violence,” and that Tidwell would lure young women under the guise of providing them stability and support, only to control them through coercion and force, ultimately making these young women his sex slaves.

Prosecutors said Tidwell “maintained a structured environment of fear and submission, where victims were forced to follow strict rules and endure physical and sexual abuse,” and added that some of his victims were isolated from their family and friends, with Tidwell “controlling their finances, movements, and personal lives.”

They further explained Tidwell targeted vulnerable women who were in a difficult time in their lives and groomed them through emotional manipulation before escalating to outright exploitation.

Investigators also discovered that Tidwell kept images of child sex abuse material and not only exploited woman under his control, “but also actively sought out minors online, engaging in predatory conversations and attempting to recruit additional victims.”

Prosecutors said during sentencing he also directed and profited from sex working involving multiple victims, which solidified his role as a trafficker.

All these crimes spanned a period of about three years, starting around July 2020, they said.

This was a calculated predator who built a system of control designed to exploit and abuse young women,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “He preyed on vulnerable individuals, using lies, intimidation, and violence to manipulate his victims into submission. His actions were outrageous, and he richly deserves the prison sentence he received today.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Tidwell is now required to register as a sex offender for life and will be under strict supervision upon release.

Tidwell pleaded guilty to sex assault – no nonsent in a related case in Boulder County. He will be sentenced on that case on March 14, 2025, prosecutors said.