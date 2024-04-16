Man stabbed in possible road rage incident in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a stabbing Monday night that may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The adult male victim was stabbed in the 11000 block of Oakland Drive around 9:30 p.m., according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, police wrote on a social media post Monday night.

The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be identified. No arrests have been reported.

The department said it plans to release more information when it becomes available.