Man shot walking down street in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man walking down E. Colfax Avenue Sunday was shot and wounded by someone in a passing car, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said it appears the victim, who is expected to recover, does not know the suspect.

The shooting happened in the 9600 block of E. Colfax Avenue.

Police said the victim was walking down the street when a car pulled up and fired a weapon, hitting the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.