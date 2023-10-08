Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot walking down street in Aurora

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
aurora police.png
Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 15:17:31-04

AURORA, Colo. — A man walking down E. Colfax Avenue Sunday was shot and wounded by someone in a passing car, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said it appears the victim, who is expected to recover, does not know the suspect.

The shooting happened in the 9600 block of E. Colfax Avenue.

Police said the victim was walking down the street when a car pulled up and fired a weapon, hitting the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know