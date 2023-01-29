Man shot trying to stop altercation in Fort Morgan, police say; Suspect arrested

DENVER — A man was shot and wounded trying to stop an altercation between the male shooting suspect and a woman early Sunday morning, according to the Fort Morgan Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Desmond Harris, was arrested without incident and is being held without bond, the department said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Main Street in the Morgan County town.

Police said the man was shot trying to protect a female passenger of the victim’s vehicle from Harris.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

The suspect, who was seen fleeing in his vehicle from the scene, was taken into custody following a SWAT operation at his Fort Morgan home, police said.

Harris is facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder.