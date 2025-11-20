Man shot near Montview Park in northwest Aurora dies from injuries, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A man shot near Montview Park in northwest Aurora has died, police said in a news release Thursday.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the northeast corner of Beeler and East 17th Avenue on a reported shooting.

Investigators said two men were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the victim, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who has not been identified, left the scene and remains on the run, according to police.

In an update Thursday, police said the victim – a 22-year-old man, died from his injuries at the hospital. He will be identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.