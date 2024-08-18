Man shot, killed visiting gravesite at Wheat Ridge cemetery Saturday night; suspect arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting inside a Wheat Ridge cemetery that left one man dead Saturday night. A suspect, identified as 22-.year-old Ryan Trujillo-Falcon, has been arrested.

It happened around 11 p.m. inside Crown Hill Cemetery at 7777 W. 29th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was among several other people visiting the gravesite of one of their friends when an altercation broke out and the shooting occurred.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. A woman was injured in the altercation and treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Trujillo-Falcon was taken into custody after deputies established a perimeter within the cemetery and rounded up all the participants. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree assault.